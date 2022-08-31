MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Xenophobia in Africa does not only exist on its southern tip
Legislation against African foreigners in Zimbabwe is harsh, with asylum seekers being sent to camps
The term “xenophobia” is deemed synonymous to SA. One would think that our country is the only one on the African continent battling with the crisis of hatred and discrimination against immigrants. Nothing could be further from the truth. The entire African continent is confronted with xenophobia. The fundamental difference between almost all countries and SA is that our country is extremely violent.
As such, xenophobia here interplays with violence, resulting in the maiming and killing of immigrants. While this rarely happens in other countries, they are not less xenophobia than we are. Their xenophobia is institutionalised and embedded in legislation — presenting itself as rational and just. An example of this is Zimbabwe...
