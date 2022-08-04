SOWETAN | State has no choice but protect us
By Sowetan - 04 August 2022 - 10:11
In a welcome show of force our police top brass, organised crime units and mining security have camped out in Krugersdorp this week, flushing out and arresting dozens of illegal miners who periodically terrorise communities on the West Rand.
West Village was the site of the brutal gang-rape of eight young women who were there to shoot a music video last week...
SOWETAN | State has no choice but protect us
In a welcome show of force our police top brass, organised crime units and mining security have camped out in Krugersdorp this week, flushing out and arresting dozens of illegal miners who periodically terrorise communities on the West Rand.
West Village was the site of the brutal gang-rape of eight young women who were there to shoot a music video last week...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos