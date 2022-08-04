Ravele urges sponsors to invest in women's sports

The chairperson of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup local organising committee (LOC) Muditambi Ravele has urged broadcasters and companies to invest in women's sports.
The next year promises to be an action-packed one for women's sports, with three world cups the country can expect to be represented in.
Ravele and her LOC are on course to delivering the first women's cricket world cup on African soil, in February next year
SA will also host the first ever netball World Cup in Africa in July next year. The event will be staged in Cape Town. In the same month, Banyana Banyana will play in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The prospects of the three world cups from three different sporting codes taking part with SA women national teams' involvement should be a money-spinner through broadcasting rights, pledges and direct sponsorship.
Ravele believes it's the right time for direct and intentional investment in women's sports and its products
"The three teams are very important, firstly to inspire young girls to follow sport but also to persuade broadcasters, that's the most important thing," said Ravele.
"The broadcaster should start seeing women's sport as a product of value. And it is of value, Banyana Banyana has proved it, they had a 3.5-million viewership during the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, that on its own shows we can attract [audiences]," she said.
The seasoned sports administrator cited Sasol, who are the primary sponsors of Banyana Banyana, as an example of a company investing in women's sport and getting something in return.
"Again with sponsors, Banyana Banyana have proved that there is a return on investment. Sasol managed to get back more than what they invested in Banyana Banyana," Ravele said.
"If companies invest in women's sport, they will be able to get their returns. My encouragement to broadcasters and sponsors is to see women's sport as a product they can invest in and get their return."
Ravele urges sponsors to invest in women's sports
Three world cups on cards for national teams
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The chairperson of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup local organising committee (LOC) Muditambi Ravele has urged broadcasters and companies to invest in women's sports.
The next year promises to be an action-packed one for women's sports, with three world cups the country can expect to be represented in.
Ravele and her LOC are on course to delivering the first women's cricket world cup on African soil, in February next year
SA will also host the first ever netball World Cup in Africa in July next year. The event will be staged in Cape Town. In the same month, Banyana Banyana will play in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The prospects of the three world cups from three different sporting codes taking part with SA women national teams' involvement should be a money-spinner through broadcasting rights, pledges and direct sponsorship.
Ravele believes it's the right time for direct and intentional investment in women's sports and its products
"The three teams are very important, firstly to inspire young girls to follow sport but also to persuade broadcasters, that's the most important thing," said Ravele.
"The broadcaster should start seeing women's sport as a product of value. And it is of value, Banyana Banyana has proved it, they had a 3.5-million viewership during the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, that on its own shows we can attract [audiences]," she said.
The seasoned sports administrator cited Sasol, who are the primary sponsors of Banyana Banyana, as an example of a company investing in women's sport and getting something in return.
"Again with sponsors, Banyana Banyana have proved that there is a return on investment. Sasol managed to get back more than what they invested in Banyana Banyana," Ravele said.
"If companies invest in women's sport, they will be able to get their returns. My encouragement to broadcasters and sponsors is to see women's sport as a product they can invest in and get their return."
Troubled Cricket SA unveils plan to implement SJN recommendations
What has really become of Women in Boxing, BSA?
Ravele's uplifting of women's boxing sorely missed
Telling blows landed in fight for women's boxing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos