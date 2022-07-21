Duarte, who had a long political career in the ANC, was remembered as a revolutionary who touched the lives of many.
Former president Thabo Mbeki, who was one of many who paid tribute to Duarte, noted the importance of honouring Duarte's legacy, specifically by those within the ANC and in the broader alliance. “So today we pay this tribute to this revolutionary whom among other things as a revolutionary is identified by those two factors: service for the people and respect for the truth, said Mbeki.
Duarte was laid to rest on Sunday in line with Muslim rites.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Jessie Duarte remembered as ‘revolutionary’
Image: Masi Losi
Mourners including political and religious leaders gathered on Thursday for the memorial service of late ANC deputy secretary-general Yasmin Jessie Duarte, who died on Sunday at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer.
