Merafong residents now used to living with stench, in dark

Despondency reigns supreme as voters boycott polls

One of the worst municipalities in Gauteng, which according to the auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke failed to submit its financial statement, operates with less than half of the required staff capacity.



Merafong local municipality, one of the council flagged by the AG, has a 51% vacancy rate. The same municipality has neither a municipal manager nor a chief financial officer. It also has a 38% vacancy rate among senior managers...