South Africa

Mbombela exhibition offers fans a look into Ray Phiri’s life

Tribute paid to artist through photos, personal belongings

03 May 2022 - 08:56
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

In a quest to keep legendary musician Ray “Chikapa” Phiri’s spirit alive, the Ray Phiri Art Institute and Toda Holdings are showcasing his work at the Mbombela Art Gallery. 

Phiri, a co-founder of internationally-acclaimed band Stimela, died in July 2017 following a short illness. ..

