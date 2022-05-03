Mbombela exhibition offers fans a look into Ray Phiri’s life

Tribute paid to artist through photos, personal belongings

In a quest to keep legendary musician Ray “Chikapa” Phiri’s spirit alive, the Ray Phiri Art Institute and Toda Holdings are showcasing his work at the Mbombela Art Gallery.



Phiri, a co-founder of internationally-acclaimed band Stimela, died in July 2017 following a short illness. ..