Mbombela exhibition offers fans a look into Ray Phiri’s life
Tribute paid to artist through photos, personal belongings
In a quest to keep legendary musician Ray “Chikapa” Phiri’s spirit alive, the Ray Phiri Art Institute and Toda Holdings are showcasing his work at the Mbombela Art Gallery.
Phiri, a co-founder of internationally-acclaimed band Stimela, died in July 2017 following a short illness. ..
