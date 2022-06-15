Mbau ready for 'womandla' on comedy roast

'Many ways to make fun of people, but do it with love'

Media personality Khanyi Mbau says being the first black female to be part of Comedy Central’s Roast is more than just a roast and watching a panel taking jabs at the person being roasted.



For her, it's about empowering women to stand their ground, to embrace and love who they are while also having truthful conversations with self. ..