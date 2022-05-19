Flag vanity project a crass waste
It would be laughable if it wasn’t such a serious indictment of the quality of leadership in our country.
On Tuesday evening we watched sport and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa fumble incoherently to defend his department’s plan to erect a giant national flag with a R22m price tag. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.