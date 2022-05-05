×

Columnists

Government turns blind eye as drugs ruin schools

Tighter security needed

By Amos Tebeila - 05 May 2022 - 08:34

I was greatly shocked to read about dagga smoking in Leondale Secondary School in Ekurhuleni. They say 36 pupils are said to have been caught smoking dagga on school premises and merrily dancing.

It is very wrong and unacceptable of the pupils to smoke drugs at school, but I also blame our confused government, more so after it approved the growing of dagga by the citizens despite the known societal problems cannabis brings...

