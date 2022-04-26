Switch off your egos, serve SA

Amid the crisis of load-shedding last week, a heated exchange took place between parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso during a meeting about the ongoing power cuts and delays in bringing new power stations online.



The spat has divided opinion about who was right and who was wrong between the two, who both fell into an ego trap. Mavuso, who has been described as a straight talker, would not take the blame for what she described as a “mess created by the ANC-led government”. ..