Some relief as Eskom announces drop to stage 2 after evening peak

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said on Thursday the plan is to drop load-shedding to stage 2 after the evening peak, with it possibly being lifted for the weekend after the Friday evening peak.

Eskom had to implement stage 4 load-shedding on Tuesday after two units tripped.

Speaking at a briefing updating on the power supply situation, De Ruyter said several units have been returned, but there was still a loss of 270MW due to maintenance on Cahora Bassa.

He said while no outages are expected next week, there is always a risk.