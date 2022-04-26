×

Entertainment

Fatherlessness unravels harrowing pain of growing up with absent dad

Pietersen hopes his documentary will help bring healing for one of SA's pandemics

By Amanda Maliba - 26 April 2022 - 08:34

In a country where almost 70% of black children grow up without their fathers, fatherlessness is indeed a big problem within our society. 

Statistics released by Stats SA last year revealed that 31.7% of black children are raised by their fathers compared to 51.3% of coloured children, 80.2% of white children and 86.1% of Indian/Asian children who have present fathers at home. ..

