Fatherlessness unravels harrowing pain of growing up with absent dad

Pietersen hopes his documentary will help bring healing for one of SA's pandemics

In a country where almost 70% of black children grow up without their fathers, fatherlessness is indeed a big problem within our society.



Statistics released by Stats SA last year revealed that 31.7% of black children are raised by their fathers compared to 51.3% of coloured children, 80.2% of white children and 86.1% of Indian/Asian children who have present fathers at home. ..