Fatherlessness unravels harrowing pain of growing up with absent dad
Pietersen hopes his documentary will help bring healing for one of SA's pandemics
In a country where almost 70% of black children grow up without their fathers, fatherlessness is indeed a big problem within our society.
Statistics released by Stats SA last year revealed that 31.7% of black children are raised by their fathers compared to 51.3% of coloured children, 80.2% of white children and 86.1% of Indian/Asian children who have present fathers at home. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.