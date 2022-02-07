ANC has inflicted irreparable damage on the country

Fat cats allow once-beautiful country to go to ruin

Since 2010, SA has not effected any infrastructure development. The magnitude of development before the 2010 soccer World Cup drove the economy to plus 4%.



There were plans to build a bullet train from Johannesburg to Durban and Cape Town. Development like that would have resuscitated the economy. When the ANC took leadership of the Ekurhuleni, for instance, all the amalgamated towns had beautiful civic buildings that boasted water fountains. Now all those fountains are dilapidated and non-functional...