The number of people that are trapped on the web of peer pressure where they feel obligated to follow after the unproductive ways set by those who came before them is alarming. You have a right to put any kind of lifestyle on the scale. If it is found wanting, revolt against it.

For some, a passive lifestyle they'll have to overcome is generational and hereditary. Only those who are extremely determined and focused will cut its circle. The ancient book says: "As a man thinks, so is he..." (Proverbs 23:7).

This suggests that life does not happen by coincidence. We all are a product of ideologies and philosophies we have cherished. Failure to take a different trajectory from your dormant lifestyle automatically gives it a licence to go further and torment the next generation.

Nelson Mandela rightly said "it always seems impossible until it's done". Do not allow fear of failure to hold the hero in you to hostage. Remember, life is what you make it!

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa