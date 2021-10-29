Your duty to protect your sectional title investment

Volunteer your time and efforts to contribute to the body corporate

The South African residential property market continues to experience a rejuvenation as we adjust to life amid i the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the silver linings to have emerged from the lengthy lockdowns has been a newfound appreciation for the utility value of a home. As a result, the demand for decent affordable housing has become more of a necessity.



The sector that is leading the supply for new homes, both for primary residential use and investment use, is the sectional title segment of the residential market. Estate living with communal facilities, security and entertainment services has become mainstream for first-time home buyers and investors alike...