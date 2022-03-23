Human rights a vital anchor for education system

Misleading myths must be debunked

Human rights in education became a point of discussion with the advent of democracy in SA as the country sought to move away from the old bantu education system.



I am not sure how it happened but somehow our parents associated the enforcement of human rights policies such as the removal of corporal punishment in the schooling environment with bad behaviour. For many the abolishment of corporal punishment in the SA Schools Act during 1996 became synonymous with allowing children to run amok and be disrespectful...