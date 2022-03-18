Anti-xenophobia movement plans to go to court after JMPD bans march

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia says the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has banned a march it had planned to commemorate Human Rights Day.

“The JMPD informed us our march is prohibited. Their stated reason is that Operation Dudula has been issuing and circulating messages of intimidation and threats of disruption and violence directed at Kopanang, our march and any ‘illegal’ migrants who participate,” said Keith Peacock, a group spokesperson.

He said the JMPD order came despite Kopanang following all relevant processes to obtain permission from the authorities.