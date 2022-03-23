Human security in SA must be key to national security strategy
Low economic growth, high levels of unemployment and poverty foment unrest
The widely recognised and critical link between human security and national security is sadly relegated to peripheral general recommendations in the “Report of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 Civil Unrest”.
“Holding those responsible for the violence accountable, and strengthening the capabilities of the security services” seems to be the number one priority...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.