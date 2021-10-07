Black business formations hail key appointments of Mkhwanazi, Zikalala

Black business formations have hailed the appointments of two black executives to senior leadership positions in the mining sector as a source of hope for young black professionals.

Themba Mkhwanazi, the outgoing CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, has been appointed new CEO Bulk Commodities at Anglo American, while Mpumi Zikalala will take over as CEO at Kumba Irone Ore.

Their appointments are effective from January.

Khangi Khoza was appointed CEO of Swissport SA – a company that provides airport ground services and cargo handling. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane said there is a need for transformation at Anglo American and Swissport.

“We should applaud both Anglo and Swissport for these bold appointments. These are two white male-dominated industries that desperately need transformation. The appointments are very significant as they give hope to black children that things are possible,” said Matabane.

“We need more role models and more blacks and women in operational roles. Other companies should learn from them.”

He said the rise of more black people in operational positions in the corporate sector will enable emerging black businesses to be prioritised for procurement of services.

Black Management Forum (BMF) president Andile Nomlala described the appointments of Mkhwanazi and Zikalala as a move that advances the empowerment of black professionals and women.