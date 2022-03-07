Ten injured in standoff between foreign vendors and Operation Dudula members

The controversial Operation Dudula campaign was once again marred by violence and complaints from the public in Alexandra yesterday as fights broke out between its members and foreign nationals.

At least 10 people were injured during the violent standoff, according to Alexandra's Dudula Movement leader Simon Rati, whose T-shirt had blood splatters, as he led the group on a march aimed at trying to stop foreigners from trading in the streets of the township’s CBD.

The foreign nationals resisted attempts to have them removed and blocked from vending in the township.

Rati said the violence would not deter the group from continuing with its “cleanup” and that they were planning a shutdown of the township.