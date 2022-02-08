We can’t allow illegal immigrants to plunge SA into crisis

It is regrettable and unfortunate that politicians choose to assign words like xenophobia to a serious problem with disastrous consequences for both the host country and the immigrants.

Recently, in one of the many articles written by Zimbabwean journalists, South Africans were urged to be more sympathetic and understanding of the plight of Zimbabweans in SA. SA itself is not a rich country and has no reason to believe it can absorb all the people who run away from problems in their countries.

Our health facilities, schools and workplaces are overcrowded and overburdened by mostly illegal immigrants. Sprawling informal settlements contribute to a massive humanitarian crises – a huge number of illegal immigrants have been part of the settlements for years.

It is time that our government copied functional governments around the world and put the sovereignty of our country first: strengthen border control and fire all those engaged in the lucrative bribery activities by the very people who are paid salaries to guard our borders.

How long will South Africans suffer while politicians play “Father Christmas” to all these people who have bankrupted our country, turned it into the murder capital of the world, and ripped off cable and electrical wires, destroying infrastructure that has sustained our economy for years?

It is time that presidents of African states improved conditions for their citizens in their respective countries, and in that way stabilise conditions in SA.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand, Gauteng