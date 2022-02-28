SA, other African students 'badly treated at Ukraine borders'

Little or no help for Africans fleeing war

Cold and fearful, scores of South Africans, mostly students, have spent nights at the Polish border desperate to flee war-torn Ukraine as tensions and violence escalated in the East European country.



In a WhatsApp group for African students in Ukraine, many shared harrowing ordeals of clashes and resistance from Ukrainian border personnel who are said to be helping their fellow citizens cross over to safety first before foreigners...