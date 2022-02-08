Black parents need to review their trust in English in education
Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiong'o once asked: “What is the difference between a politician who says Africa can’t do without imperialism and the writer who says we can’t do without European languages?”
These sentiments reflect on the schooling system in urban SA and its politics of education, culture and language. Black parents do not think "education" can do without Western languages such as English...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.