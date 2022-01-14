Crunch time looming for ANC this year

The year 2022 is going to be bumpy and we all need to tighten our seatbelts. It's going to be a long and difficult year for the ANC. With the party having instructed its provinces to go to congresses and finally the national congress at the end of the year, we can expect nothing less than 10 political killings, smearing and more corruption.

The ANC did not perform well in the last local government elections and this doesn't seem to bother much of its members and leaders. Instead of working to fix the organisation's errors, leaders are trying very hard to position themselves for senior positions in the party. But what have they done to deserve them?

It is quite clear that leading the ANC comes with lots of benefits for those who will be in power but the people on the ground are not part of their plans. They are being dragged to political gimmicks. Members are not contributing anything positive to the party except singing for their supper, including defending corrupt leaders even when they are charged with serious crimes.

This has a negative impact on the country as a whole. When the ANC fails with opposition parties not having better alternatives, people will suffer even more. The ANC needs to start taking itself and the people of this country seriously and can do this by focusing on the programmes that will benefit the poor rather than fighting each other. It needs to implement its policies in the interests of the people not to enrich its leaders.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Joburg