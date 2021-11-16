What turns young men into killers?
We can only imagine the sheer terror that must have been felt by a young woman who discovered body parts in her boyfriend’s fridge in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Saturday.
She had been visiting her boyfriend Flavio Hlabangwane for the first time at the weekend. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.