Man charged with murder after body parts found in fridge

The 26-year-old man arrested for murder in connection with human remains found in his rented room appeared in court on Monday.

Flavio Mabangwane was charged with murder during his brief appearance in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto, dressed in a checked shirt and black jeans, with a bandage wrapped around his hand.

As proceedings were under way, the evaluation expert told the court that Mabangwane had no previous convictions, save for traffic-related infringements.

His matter was postponed to November 22 for further investigations.