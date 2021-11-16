My son is bookish A-student, says mom of murder suspect
Hlabangwane found with body parts in fridge
A jittery Grace Hlabangwane sat apprehensively in her home in White City, Soweto, while painting a picture of her murder accused son.
If the shock waves from the discovery of body parts in a Protea Glen rented room rippled across the country, the epicentre could be personified in Hlabangwane’s disposition. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.