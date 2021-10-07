Police union says Khehla Sitole's suspension would be justified

The Independent Policing Union of SA (Ipusa) says the suspension of national police commissioner Khehla Sitole would be justified as the SA Police Service (SAPS) has not performed under his leadership.

“While the suspension or dismissal of any employee should never give room for one to score any points, as Ipusa, after carefully watching with shame the demise of SAPS, we regrettably welcome the intended suspension of the national police commissioner Mr Khehla Sitole,” the union said in a statement.

“Our regret emanates from the fact his failures put everyone in SA at risk.”

On Wednesday, the media reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa had sent Sitole a notice of intention to suspend him.

Sitole would not be drawn into commenting on the reports. He referred TimesLIVE to police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo, who said he could not confirm or deny an enquiry about the purported notice.