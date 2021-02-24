We need more investment on health promotion programmes

SA among the most unhealthy nations on Earth

Our country is not only ranked as one of the most unequal societies in the world, interestingly, we are also among the most unhealthy populations in the world. This a serious indictment on our country’s productivity rate and development.



This year’s World Healthy Living Awareness Day is observed amid humanity and the world at large confronted by a devastating pandemic, Covid-19. Everywhere in the world, all those who inhabit Earth are facing a dire and uncertain future. ..