Is SA the world’s unhealthiest country?

SA is one of the unhealthiest countries in the world in which to live.

This is according to a new study conducted by the insurance comparison website Compare The Market, which ranked the healthiest and unhealthiest countries - all part of the Organisation for Economic and Co-operation Development.

“The research looks at factors including life expectancy, prevalence of smoking, alcohol consumption, adult obesity and vaccination rates. An overall weighted score was then created and each country was ranked,” said Compare The Market.

SA tops the list of unhealthy countries, followed by Brazil and Indonesia. Russia and the US also feature on the unhealthy list.

SA’s stats look like this: