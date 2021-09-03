Letters

Incubation projects can create jobs

By Reader Letter - 03 September 2021 - 09:51
There are many retired skilled workers and professionals who can be roped in to provide mentorship, the writer says.
SA collects over R1.2-trillion in taxes, but unemployment is at 34.4%, with an expanded definition at 44.4%. The government is hoping to solve this problem with a mere R350 Sassa social relief of distress grants.

To solve this deficiency, the government must bring together all the unemployed graduates, skilled and experienced workers in an incubation programme where they can be mentored in their career of studies. There are many retired skilled workers and professionals who can be roped in to provide mentorship.

These mentees should be organised in mock-up corporations. Thereafter, be unleashed to start new industries and companies that will compete in reinventing the manufacturing of commodities we import. I believe the more people are employed, the more buying power there is.

The currency will circulate locally before it leaves our shores where it will be shredded by stronger currencies.

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Heilbron, Free State

