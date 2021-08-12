More female actuaries to the future benefit of all in SA

During my days as a student at the University of the Free State, I had the honour of meeting an incredible young woman. Halatedzi Ramigo was a rare gem, determined and passionate about making a difference in the lives of others.



Upon graduating, Halatedzi became an actuarial analyst and was in the process of becoming a fully qualified actuary which would add to the number of black female actuaries in SA. Currently the number stands at 51 according to the Actuarial Society of South Africa...