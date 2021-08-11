Collectively, we can each help create a gender-equal world

As a university community, we owe it to ourselves to champion causes like #SpeakOut campaign against GBV

Every year on Women’s Day we celebrate the strength and tenacity of women, honouring their contribution to democracy and society in general, in commemoration of the Women’s March of 1956. Every year we reflect on what we still need to do to build a just society for all.



This year the SA government named 2021 “The Year of Charlotte Maxeke”. As we mark what would have been this icon of Struggle and achievement’s 150th birthday, there can perhaps be no better time than now to focus on a call to service-driven leadership. We are living in a time in which we seek to revive our communities and lift our society up, by prioritising the needs of others as we build the future we want to see...