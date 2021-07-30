We need revolutionary music where women, queer community are respected

Much like sport or movements, music often carries with it a culture. We see it in the bucket hats and Dickies jumpsuits sported by early day kwaito stars, the carefully curated lifestyles of R&B crooners and even the drug-infested world of rock stars with their never-ending parties.



When it comes to hip hop, there is a sense of political spirit that fires the genre. Throughout the years since it was founded, rapping has gone from a fun style of delivering lines in blues music to a charged genre of music that has become a punchier form of poetry. Even the many beefs of its rappers have helped create small milestones within hip hop as a whole...