Gender equality imperative for your business's success

Organisations under pressure to make greater progress

Business is acknowledging that diverse teams bring value to organisations and that companies with high levels of diversity outperform those without. Yet despite the proven business case, many black women continue to face income inequality compared to their male counterparts. They also suffer from the absence of support systems and limited opportunities to advance into senior leadership positions.



Important factors and forces have emerged and evolved, resulting in increased pressure on organisations to make greater progress. This pressure is coming from many directions and few organisations remain untouched...