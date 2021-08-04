Business women still struggle to access finance and funding
Women are still marginalised when it comes to accessing funding and finance opportunities. The Commission for Gender Equality held a webinar on removing barriers to women’s economic empowerment held on Tuesday.
Tintswalo Makhubele, a farmer in Eikenhoff, south of Johannesburg, said women are capable of running successful businesses if they are given the resources to do so...
