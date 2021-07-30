Speed up pension fund access

National treasury should speed up the completion of a regulation that would allow distressed workers access to their pension funds.



It said on Wednesday it hoped it would complete the legislation before the end of the year. Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced the relief, aimed at assisting cash-strapped workers who were affected by Covid-19, late last year. He said the move to allow access to the funds before retirement age under certain circumstances was to ensure social security...