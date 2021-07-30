Neighbours regret ignoring girl's cries for help

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly beat his stepdaughter to death and put her to bed to make it look like she was asleep

Duduza police spokesperson Sgt Harry Manaka said the man, who cannot be named until he appears in court, then called six-year-old Amogelang Kgonyane's mother Phakiso on Monday, informing her that the child was not feeling well...