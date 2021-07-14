'My father's people are committing suicide': Zulu King pleads with rioters

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has characterised the violent protests and looting gripping KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as tantamount to suicide.

This he said as he addressed the Zulu nation from his palace in Ulundi, northern KZN, on Wednesday.

According to the king, the poor people taken advantage of by politicians were the same individuals who would carry the brunt of the consequences of the current looting.

Worse still, he said, ransacking and bringing the economy to a standstill during a pandemic is plain suicidal.

“When medicines and vaccines cannot be delivered, there will be no help for the sick and dying,” said Misuzulu. “Vital supply chains have been damaged and it is our very own families who will suffer the consequences knowing that all this is happening in a time of a pandemic.

“The only conclusion possible [is] my father's people are committing suicide and one cannot see it, but it is happening.”