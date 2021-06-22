Save the elderly from mob justice

Mental illnesses and not witchcraft afflicts some elderly people

Our communities need to be educated about the health conditions some senior citizens suffer from, leading them to act strange and residents accusing them of witchcraft. Undertsanding the nature of these illness can save their lives.



Another elderly woman is nursing injuries after she was stripped naked, tied with a rope and beaten after being accused of witchcraft in the Eastern Cape. The 81-year-old woman was rescued from the mob by police and government officials in Mount Fletcher last week and taken to a place of safety. ..