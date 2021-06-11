The interface of culture and spirituality within psychology during Covid-19 times

Human beings are cultural and spiritual beings

SA currently faces a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Driving to the grocery store I heard the song Every Breath You Take by The Police on the radio. It spoke to my soul and moved my spirit in a peculiar way as I realised its relevance to Covid-19 times. The lyrics, “Every move you make, every vow you break, every smile you fake, every claim you stake, I’ll be watching you” apply to the culture and spirit of these times.



Breathing underneath the mask is profound and significant. Every move is regulated by the Covid-19 protocols; every vow broken to children and women through gender-based violence; the fake smiles we often give and receive during our online meetings and the claims we often make about who we are as human beings have been challenged by Covid-19 uncertainties. People have lost jobs, relationships, dreams and loved ones (Fox, Ward, Neha & Jose, 2021; Pérez & Marsico, 2021); we are all grieving some loss and this has resulted in unmet cultural and spiritual needs. It is against this backdrop that I hope this piece sparks cross-faculty and cross-cultural mind, spirit, body and soul holistic thinking about mental health challenges during Covid-19. ..