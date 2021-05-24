Practice all-embracing love to humankind

Acceptance, respect and understanding goes a long way

Living in a diverse society, we are all bound to encounter people with different religious or spiritual views, beliefs and practices.



While we may not always necessarily agree with how they choose to practice their spirituality or connect with their creator, keeping an open mind and practising kindness is helpful and important. Adopting these four principles enables us to coexist in love, harmony and peace despite our different faiths...