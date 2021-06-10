Greed in izibizo putting cutomary marriages at risk

SA customary law consists of various customs, traditions and practices that are carried out, including during the process of getting married. It forms part of the observations of culture and traditions that date back decade upon decade. However, unfortunately, with time the most sacred traditions are being opened up to abuse.



In many SA customs a man may ask for his partner’s hand in marriage. This is customarily followed by sending a letter of intent to her family for lobola negotiations to commence. On the day of the negotiations, the families agree on a set figure, which is not necessarily only a monetary amount but may include livestock, clothing and other items like blankets...