SA proposes tightening 2030 greenhouse gas emission targets

The government on Tuesday released a revised climate change policy document for public comment, significantly reducing the upper limit target for harmful carbon emissions seen over the next decade, senior officials said.

The draft Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document, which updates a 2015 study, outlines the mitigation, adaptation and financing policies Africa’s worst polluter and most industrialised country will pursue. Once finalised, the NDC will be deposited at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change before November.

A key new policy proposal shows greenhouse gas emission targets will likely be in the range of 398 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO2e) to 510 million MTCO2e in 2025, and in a range of 398-440 million MTCO2e by 2030.

“Both the 2025 and 2030 targets are consistent with SA’s fair share [to global mitigation efforts] and also an ambitious improvement on our current NDC target,” said Maesela Kekana, international climate change negotiator at the department of environmental affairs.