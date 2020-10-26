The ANC has long outlived its usefulness to the country
It is becoming clearer by the day that the longer the ruling ANC is in power, the bleaker the prospects of growth and prosperity for the people of SA.
The skeletons coming out of the Zondo commission tell one story: that the ANC came to power with the sole objective to supplant the apartheid rulers and loot SA's fiscus. The noble goals of the liberation struggle were thrown by the wayside as ANC cadres jostled for places at the feeding trough...
