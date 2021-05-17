Bad apples must be rooted out – expert
Debunking the myths around debt review
Debt review is not a savings plan and consumers must be wary of unscrupulous counsellors who put them under review without their knowledge.
Debt counselling is often a long and shameful journey that is often misunderstood by consumers. According to Benay Sager, chief operations officer at DebtBusters, debt review inquiries have increased by 40% this year compared with 2020, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has had adverse effects on consumers’ pockets...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.