Bad apples must be rooted out – expert

Debunking the myths around debt review

Debt review is not a savings plan and consumers must be wary of unscrupulous counsellors who put them under review without their knowledge.



Debt counselling is often a long and shameful journey that is often misunderstood by consumers. According to Benay Sager, chief operations officer at DebtBusters, debt review inquiries have increased by 40% this year compared with 2020, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has had adverse effects on consumers’ pockets...