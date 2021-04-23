More to land reform than cosmetics
Parliament is currently holding public hearings across the country on the Expropriation Bill gazetted last year.
If passed, the act would strengthen the government’s hand to expropriate land without compensation for use in the public interest. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.