Hit by Pleasure Peta experiences viral revival

Wedding songs star reflects on career and return of 'Laela'

One step dance routine at a time, Pleasure Peta has single-handedly dragged Limpopo’s popularised "Tsa Manyalo" genre from niche market to TikTok cool.



Her smash single Laela – meaning "say goodbye" – dubbed the national anthem of weddings, is currently enjoying viral revival on the leading short-form video platform...