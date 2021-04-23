Entertainment

Hit by Pleasure Peta experiences viral revival

Wedding songs star reflects on career and return of 'Laela'

23 April 2021 - 07:40

One step dance routine at a time, Pleasure Peta has single-handedly dragged Limpopo’s popularised "Tsa Manyalo" genre from niche market to TikTok cool.

Her smash single Laela – meaning "say goodbye" – dubbed the national anthem of weddings, is currently enjoying viral revival on the leading short-form video platform...

