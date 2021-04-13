ConCourt not doing JZ favours

Former president Jacob Zuma has until tomorrow to file an affidavit to the Constitutional Court in which he is directed to indicate what penalty the court should impose if he were to be found guilty of contempt.



The court is dealing with an application from the state capture commission which wants Zuma imprisoned for two years for contempt following his refusal to appear before the commission even after he had been ordered to do so by the court. ..