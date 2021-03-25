Jail is only option for Zuma's disdain of the judiciary – state capture commission

Direct imprisonment is the only route to stop former president Jacob Zuma instigating his political campaign against the judiciary and defying both the directives of the commission into state capture and the Constitutional Court.



This was the argument stressed by the Zondo commission before the apex court on Thursday, when it applied for Zuma to be declared in contempt of the court and be imprisoned for two years for refusing to appear before the inquiry to answer to corruption allegations against him...